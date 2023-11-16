Information evening on revitalising Clonmel town centre

There’s an event on tonight to help vacant property owners start making money again with the help of government grants.

Tipperary County Council officials will be available from 6-30 in the Talbot Hotel to provide information on the various schemes and supports available.

It’s being done in partnership with the Clonmel Town Team who are focusing on revitalising the town centre.

There’s only about three people living on O’Connell street in Clonmel now and getting more people back to live above shops would be good for business owners and good for the town.

Chairman Noel Buckley says shop owners who have used grants to move renters into the apartments upstairs are delighted with the extra money coming in.

There’s also a meeting in Roscrea next Monday night.