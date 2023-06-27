History made as Tipperary’s youngest Cathaoirleach elected

History was made yesterday with the election of Tipperary’s youngest Cathaoirleach.

Annual General Meetings are taking place across the county this month, and yesterday the Cahir/Cashel/Tipp Town MD saw Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess elected to the chair having just celebrated his 28th Birthday.

He was proposed by party colleague Marry Hanna Hourigan, who said she had known the councillor from his days in Comhairle na nÓg and knew then he would be a successful politician.

This was the first time during this term of the District that a Cathaoirleach was unanimously decided and agreed with no other nominee put forward.

Cllr. Marie Murphy was elected as the Leas Cathaoirleach for the coming year.