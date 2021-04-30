Funding for Tipp heritage projects

€200,000 has been allocated for conservation works at five local heritage projects.

A total of three million Euro in funding has been handed out under the Historic Structures Fund by the Department of Heritage.

Grants of €50,000 have been allocated to Tipperary County Council for works at the Courthouse in Tipp Town and O’Shea’s on Burke Street, Fethard.

€50,000 has also been given to Offaly County Council for works at Emmell Castle just outside Cloughjordan.

Under a separate ‘Shopfront stream’ of funding, €40,000 is being allocated for conservation at DW Parke’s on Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

€10,000 has been announced for works at a farm house at Peahill, Ballylooby under the ‘Vernacular stream’.