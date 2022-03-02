Funding approved for Tipp town Glove Factory project

Tipperary is included in the latest round of funding under the Historic Towns Initiative.

Tipp town is among 13 towns across the country are to share in one and three quarter million Euro to aid heritage led regeneration.

The old glove factory building has been vacant for almost 50 years and is deemed to be of regional significance.

The plan is to reuse the building for four apartments and a commercial space.

163,000 has been allocated for the project on James Street.

Today’s funding announcement comes in the wake of a half a million Euro investment to develop The Hill’s in Tipp Town under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.