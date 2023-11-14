EPA calls for spot checks to ensure waste is going in the right bin

Tipperary County Council has received a relatively positive report card from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA report on the environmental enforcement performance of local authorities in 2022 has been released today.

Tipperary County Council was rated ‘strong’ for its handling of household and commercial waste and ‘moderate’ in relation to septic tanks.

The report calls for households to be subjected to spot checks to ensure they’re putting the right waste in the right bin.

The EPA says local authorities right across the country need to do more to ensure agreed environmental standards are met.

It says targeted enforcement and prosecutions are needed for things like waste collections and faulty septic tanks.

The EPA’s Valerie Doyle says improvements are needed for air, water and waste.

“Water quality is not where it needs to be – local authorities do inspections on things like septic tanks, discharge licencing and farm inspections.

“Our recycling targets aren’t at the level where municipal waste, household & commercial waste we’re recycling about 41%. And we need to target enforcement to improve the segregation and recycling of both household and commercial waste.”