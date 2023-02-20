Early Payment Scheme clinics across Tipp

Drop-in clinics to promote the Early Payment Scheme will be erected across Tipp this month.

At this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council, Head of Finance Information, Liam McGrath, announced the second round of clinics following preliminary figures for 2022 showing an increased take up on the scheme.

In 2022, 38% of customers made savings of €187,991.

He says this will be another opportunity for people to engage with the scheme, particularly those who have not yet taken advantage of it.

Drop-in clinics will be hosted for all five of the municipal districts; more information on locations, dates, and times can be found on our website.

Drop-in Clinic Information:

Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District

Location: Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District Office, Rosanna Street, Tipperary Town.

Date: Monday, February 20th.

Time: 10.00 – 12.00

Tuesday 21/02/2023

Thurles Municipal District

Location: Thurles Municipal District Office, Castle Avenue, Thurles.

Date: Tuesday, February 21st.

Time: 10.00 – 12.00

Nenagh Municipal District

Location: Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh

Date: Wednesday, February 22nd.

Time 10:00 -12.00.

Carrick-On-Suir Municipal District

Location: Carrick-On-Suir Municipal District Office, New Street, Carrick-On-Suir.

Date: Thursday, February 23rd.

Time: 10.00 – 12.00

Clonmel Municipal District:

Location: Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel.

Date: Friday, February 24th.

Time: 11.00 – 01.00

Eligibility criteria:

The terms for the Early Payment Scheme for 2023 are: –

– Applied to all ratepayers with an annual rates bill of up to €26,000.

– To avail of the Early Payment Reduction of 6%, subject to a maximum of €600, payment

of rates must be made in full, by 31st July 2023.

– Customers paying by Direct Debit can avail of the scheme if payment is made by

September 2022.

The scheme is open to customers with arrears on their accounts where they meet the following

requirements:

– Pay a minimum amount which is equivalent to the annual rates by the same timelines outlined

above and

– Enter into a structured payment plan to address and eliminate arrears.