€3 million spend planned for busy Thurles road

Tipperary County Council has unveiled improvement plans for a Thurles road.

They have proposed an investment of €3 million in the public realm on the N62 Slievenamon Road between Liberty Square and the Slievenamon Road roundabout at Thurles Shopping Centre.

The upgrades will see a road layout with a reduced carriageway width, improved junctions, replacement and widening of footways, road resurfacing and rehabilitation, surface water drainage improvements, formalised on-street parking, upgraded public lighting, and the provision of upgraded street furniture.

Marcus O’Connor, Director of Services at Tipperary County Council, told Tipp Today that they predict plans will get underway for the developments by 2024 as there are multiple projects ongoing in the town to be completed before the commencement of Slievenamon Road.

He says that disruptions are inevitable, but the payoff for the town will be worth it.

“There will be disruptions, there’s no getting away from it. But at the end of the day, we feel that the scheme will be very worthwhile. Following on from the works done on Liberty Square, this will really improve that part of the town and make it much more attractive to visitors and residents alike.

“We’re also having an information session on the scheme next Tuesday (August 2nd) between 3-8pm in the Municipal District office where people can drop in informally, have a look at the plans, have a chat with one of the engineers there, and discuss any concerns that they may have.”

The public will also have the opportunity to see the plans and particulars of the proposed development until Thursday, 25th August in any of the three civic offices in Thurles, Nenagh and Clonmel.