A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann has reassured locals although there will be disruption it will be minimal during works in Cashel.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is replacing approximately 300 meters of old water watermains and introducing new pipes in the town.

The work has started this morning, but Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann Dave Murphy reassures residents that workers on site will make sure the area is accessible.