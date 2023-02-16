Disappoinment expressed over Tipp’s Active Travel allocation for 2023

The Active Travel funding for Tipperary is disappointing according to a local politician.

36 projects across the Premier County will benefit from the allocation announced earlier this month.

However Cahir County Councillor Andy Moloney says the funding is not sufficient for Ireland’s largest inland county.

“That’s a reduction of €2.8 million for Tipperary and that’s not good enough at a time when all villages around the county are waiting on Active Travel funding.

“To do footpaths, traffic calming measures, small jobs that way €100,000 in any village is big money. But when we’ve been reduced by €2.8 million it’s all very fine for the Director (of Services) to say that we might get an extra allocation later on in the time. But at the initial stage we’re down that kind of money and its not good enough for a county the size of Tipperary.”