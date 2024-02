Today’s meeting of Tipperary County Council started with a minutes silence for former Taoiseach John Bruton.

The former Fine Gael Party leader died last week at the age of 76 and was laid to rest in a state funeral on Saturday.

Tribute was paid by Fine Gael Cllr and former TD Noel Coonan who said he was recognised as a statesman all over the world and an honest and decent man.

The February plenary meeting resumed after a short adjournment.