County Development Plan due before Council next month

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council says the County Development Plan will play a key part in the Premier County over the coming years.

Fianna Fáil’s Roger Kennedy succeeds Fine Gael Councillor Marie Murphy at the helm of the local authority following the recent AGM.

The new plan is on the agenda for the July meeting of the council.

Cashel based Cllr Kennedy says a lot of work has gone into the new plan which will run until 2028.

“We have spent the last two years plus through Zoom with I think 25 workshops behind closed doors and a few in open forums debating and trying to plan a County Development Plan that will enable business, communities and individuals to progress whatever they’re at over the next number of years.

“Six years is the lifetime of a County Development Plan so I think we have laid a lot of positive groundwork for that development.”