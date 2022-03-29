Council launch Play It Again project

Do you have any unused musical instruments at home?

If you do then there’s an opportunity for you to put them to good use as Tipperary County Council have rolled out their Play It Again project.

Administrative officer with the Environment Section Orla Kelly says it’s a great way of getting involved in the Circular Economy

“If you have instruments that are gathering dust in your attic, in your garage, in your house that you no longer use or that are even in need of a bit of repair or tuning you might consider donating it to this project.

“What we’re doing then is we’ll distribute them to schools and other community groups who might get use from them. A second lease of life for these instruments.

Instruments can be dropped in to any of the civic amenity sites in Cashel, Roscrea, Donohill, Nenagh and Clonmel.