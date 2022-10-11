Concern expressed over Clonmel festive lights

Something needs to be done now to ensure there are Christmas Lights in Clonmel this year.

That’s the call from Fine Gael’s John Fitzgerald, who says the rising energy costs are putting a strain on retailers who have been finding it the increasingly tough each year to provide the annual Christmas display.

However, when raised with the manager of the district Sinead Carr, she said this is a recurring issue regardless of the energy crisis and there needs to be more collaboration between the business owners and new ideas brought forward as to how the move forward.

She stressed to Cllr. Fitzgerald that it is not the council’s job to fully fund to Christmas lights for the town.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said he is concerned there may be limitations to what can be done this year if there isn’t immediate action.

“They are kind of taken a little bit for granted and I am worried that this year there might be no light twinkle if we don’t work and move in time to put in a plan… I have raised this .. and I will be keeping it on the table in the weeks and months up to December when this will either happen or won’t happen and I hope it will happen.”