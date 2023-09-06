Closing date for submission on LAP’s looming

People in Thurles, Clonmel and Nenagh are being encouraged to engage with the Draft Local Area Plans for the towns.

These will set out the direction for the towns from 2024 to 2030.

The plans cover the land use strategy and investment objectives for the towns to ensure a good quality of life for its community, support employment and homes, and do so sustainably and successfully.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy says people should avail of the opportunity to have their say.

“It’s the one time that members of the public can actually make their own views known – what would they like to see in their own local area going forward. It’s wide open there what people might like to see in the town of Clonmel for the next five years. but you have to take the time to make the actual formal submission because the planners then will be looking at this. Down the road then the Council will try to seek funding maybe from the Departments, maybe European funding but they have to know what it is the public actually want.

“Often it takes a number of years for them to actually happen but you have to start somewhere so I’d really encourage people now just to take a little bit of time this week and if you have any suggestions of what you’d like to see in the Clonmel and surrounding areas over the next five years now is the time to do it.”

The closing date for submissions on the proposals is Monday next at 4pm.

https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/planning-and-building/local-area-plan-consultation/local-area-plans-consultation