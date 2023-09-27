Clonmel water issues raised in the Dáil once again

Uisce Éireann has come under fire in the Dáil once again over ongoing problems with the water supply in Clonmel.

For the second week in a row Deputy Mattie McGrath raised the issue in Leinster House pointing out that outages and boil water notices are the order of the day.

The Independent TD says this is at a time when businesses are doing their best in a difficult economic climate with rising energy costs.

“Over the summer months when you walk up (the streets of Clonmel) and you see businesses closed with a badge on the door apologising to customers that due to no water they had to close without notice. It’s a shocking situation – that’s okay on an occasional time. People will put up with that but this is ongoing.

“The issue is quite simply unacceptable in modern Ireland with businesses having to close due to a lack of water. Not once but 40 days since April.”

Mattie McGrath has labelled Uisce Éireann as inept for their inability to provide a proper water supply during one of the wettest summers in years.

The Independent TD was far from satisfied with the response from Minister Malcolm Noonan highlighting the fact that the problems weren’t confined to Clonmel.

“Imagine no water for 40 days over the summer when there’s floods nearly in the river. They can’t fill the reservoirs in the other schemes as well – the Ardfinnan region, the Galtee Regional and indeed the Lingaun in Carrick on Suir. Water everywhere and they can’t fill the reservoir so all you have in your reply there is useless, toothless and fruitless.”