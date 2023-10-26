Clonmel Motor Tax office relocating

After more than three decades at the current location on Emmet Street in Clonmel, Motor Tax staff will be moving to the nearby Town Hall on Parnell Street.

Rosarie Hickey from the Motor Tax Department says they hope to open at their new office next Tuesday morning.

“We’ll continue to be open for business to the public on Friday from 9 o’clock to 1 o’clock because we’re very aware that it’s a very busy time of the month, the last week of the month and the beginning of the next month for people taxing their cars. So to cause as little disruption as possible we decided to continue on Friday and then move and open next Tuesday.”

Rosarie Hickey also explained why they are relocating.

“The council is planning an enhanced for the housing customers and they’re going to be providing a dedicated customer service counter which will be in the existing Motor Tax area.”