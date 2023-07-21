Clonmel boil water notice lifted

The boil water notice for the Glenary Public Water Supply serving parts of Clonmel has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was put in place on July 12th due to planned industrial action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 12 Local Authorities.

An estimated 10,564 customers served by Glenary supply were impacted by the notice.

Parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas – including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road – and the Kilmacomma and Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford, can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.