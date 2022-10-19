Call for Council to fund maintenance of planned Roscrea CCTV system

Questions have been raised around CCTV for a North Tipperary town at this month’s Thurles MD meeting.

CCTV was formally proposed for Roscrea at the July meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, with funding agreed for the installation.

However, questions remain about who will pay for the maintenance.

Cllr Noel Coonan raised the issue and said that if towns like Clonmel and Nenagh can have a publicly funded CCTV system, then why can’t Roscrea?

“I think that we’re talking about a very small figure in the overall context of a county council budget and there is precedent for it there as I outlined in that it happens in the Nenagh Municipal District, it’s happening in the Clonmel Municipal District, I’m not sure about the other two, but there’s no reason why it can’t happen in the Thurles Municipal District and I think it’s the least that the people or the public of Roscrea deserve.”