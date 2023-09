Tipperary County Council and all other local authorities are to get a budget boost of at least €1.5 million from the Department of Housing.

A memo going to Cabinet will confirm more than €75 million in additional funding for the day-to-day running of council areas.

It’s part of a revision of the distribution from local property tax collections.

Each of the 39 local authorities will get no less than €1.5 million with some getting more.