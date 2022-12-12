Approval for replacement of pedestrian bridge in Carrick on Suir

A replacement pedestrian rail bridge has been given the go-ahead in Carrick-on Suir.

The bridge has been described as a crucial link to the town connecting Saint John’s Terrace and Clairin Close.

A public consultation has already taken place in relation to the structure which is in poor condition and no submissions were received.

A concrete footbridge will be installed and allowing for ramps and upgraded public lighting and drainage.

It is hoped the project will go to tender in the second or third quarter of 2023 and has received full support from the Municipal District members.