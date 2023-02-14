Applications lodged for sports facilities in Newcastle and Clonmel

Plans for improved sports facilities have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The first is for a synthetic grass training pitch with flood lighting at Newcastle GAA clubs grounds at Clashganny West.

This would entail the demolition of boundary walls and the existing dressing rooms

Meanwhile the Board of Management at St Peter and Paul’s Primary School in Clonmel have applied for permission for an All-Weather pitch in the existing playing field, facing Shamrock Hill, on the school property.

A decision is due from the council on both applications by April 5th.