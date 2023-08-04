40,000 impacted by water supply issues in Tipp

Industrial action by water staff attached to Tipperary County Council is having an impact on a number of supplies in the Premier.

Unite wants its members to retain their public service status in the event of transferring to Uisce Eireann while it’s also seeking clarity on age thresholds for redundancy packages.

Low pressure and water outages are being experienced by people on the Glenary supply in Clonmel, the Galtee Regional supply in West Tipp, Ardfinnan Regional and the Lingaun supply in Carrick on Suir.

These disruptions are impacting on over 40,000 Uisce Éireann customers.

It is anticipated that works at these plants will not commence until tomorrow when the three days of strike action has ended.

Meanwhile the Local Government Management Agency is accusing the Unite trade union of being disingenuous in its dispute over the status of employees with Uisce Eireann.

The LGMA says it want to meet with Unite provided the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is present however Thomas Fitzgerald of the trade union says while progress has been made, the Councils needs to do more.

“The employers of these workers – the Local Authorities – in a couple of instances have agreed to meet and to provide assurances that workers conditions where they elect to stay in the Local Authority will be protected going forward. Now it remains to be seen that there will be clear agreement reached at local level.

“So in some ways things have moved on but equally we would always welcome the opportunity to sit down with the LGMA in a serious way.”