Tipperary Cllr honours Ashling Murphy after regular meetings at fleadhs

The nation has been shook by the murder of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy while out for a run in Tullamore, Offaly on Wednesday.

Tributes for Ashling have been pouring in locally. Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath actually knew Ashling through the traditional music and dancing scenes.

They would have attended fleadhs together as teens, as Ashling was a fiddle player.

Cllr McGrath spoke on Tipp Today about the shock of the violent end to Ashling’s life.

“Now, I wouldn’t have known her well in more recent years, you know I suppose social media did keep us linked in with each other, but gosh when I opened some of the news yesterday, and I seen Ashling’s face and immediately recognised her.

“I got the fright of my life, she was 23, the same age as me and just such a brutal end to such a full life.”

She added that the tragedy hit a chord with many women all over the country and further afield, because so many could relate to it.

“It could have been anybody, it could have been any of us – your daughter, your sister, your mother, your aunt, your niece, your friend, it could have been anywhere.”