Tipperary has almost 50% fewer people than mid-19th century

Tipperary has close to 50% fewer inhabitants now than it had in the mid-19th century.

That’s according to the latest Census figures, which looked at the population shifts in the 171 years since the 1851 Census.

It found that Mayo has 50% fewer inhabitants than it did in 1851 after the Faminine, with Tipperary a close second at 49%.

The figures also found that 75% of people born in Ireland live in their county of birth.

Cork topped the category, with 72% of all its residents having spent their lives inside the Rebel county boundary.

On the other end of the scale, it was found that just 32% of Meath’s inhabitants were born in the Royal County.