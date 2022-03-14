Tipperary aid being distributed in Ukraine

Two Tipperary men are in the Ukrainian city of Lviv at the moment having brought much needed medical supplies from Ireland.

Andrew Laste from Clonmel and Carrick on Suir’s Anthony Broxson set off from the Premier County last Thursday and have been regularly posting updates on their journey on TikTok.

55 pallets of aid were shipped from Tipp to Ukraine on two trucks

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Andrew said some of the aid coming from Ireland is being redirected.

“They can be intercepted by the military in Ukraine and they could go on to forward field hospitals or other field hospitals around the country, which is fine. But obviously we can’t forget the state hospitals that are here, the clinics and things like that that need to keep running. The nursing homes – people still need care.”