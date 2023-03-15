Tipp well represented at Junk Kouture finals

Tipperary has six entries through to this year’s Junk Kouture final.

The designs were chosen at the regional finals earlier this month.

This year 1,200 designs made from recycled materials by secondary school students entered the Junk Kouture Competition on this its 13th year.

300 designs were shortlisted for the 2023 Regional Finals with eighty creations by designers aged 13 -18 from across the country chosen to represent their region at the final this May.

The Tipperary designs chosen come from five schools across the county.

They are the Drowning Duchess from St Anne’s in Tipp Town, Golden Future from Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard, The Eye of the Beholder and Note Worthy by students from the Ursuline in Thurles, MalWear from Borrisokane Community College and Tissues and Tiaras by students in Cashel Community School.

The six teams will hope to win and secure a space at the inaugural World Final of Junk Kouture where Irish finalists will compete with their fellow creative peers from Paris, Milan, NYC, London and Abu Dhabi.