Tipperary has been included in an upgraded weather warning from Met Eireann.

Storm Gerrit is due to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the entire country tonight and tomorrow.

The national forecaster says Heavy rain overnight followed by heavy showers tomorrow may lead to localised flooding.

A yellow alert will come into effect locally from 8pm until midnight tomorrow night (Wednesday into Thursday) – it’s yellow for most of the country and orange for Cork and Kerry.