The first St Patrick’s Day Parade of the long weekend in Tipperary is already winding it’s way to the finish line this afternoon.

The celebrations got underway from eleven o’clock in Tipp Town where they’ve opted to go a day early so they could bring in hundreds of musicians and performers in the Marching Mizzous.

It’s a 200-strong American marching band from the University of Missouri who’ve joined the local band and other groups to kick of the weekend’s celebrations.