Tipp Today Full Show 100823

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Gerry and Willie for their views on the issues with water supply, Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy also gave us an update following yet another stoppage overnight.

Historian Niamh Hassett on comments that Irish people need to put their history behind them, energy healer Michael O’Doherty on long covid, Garda Sharon Breen who won the prestigious McCabe Fellowship, listener Una on seeing signs in the sky, a taste of this week’s Down Your Way, the upcoming reenactment of the fair in Ballyporeen and our Amy Forde from the Farmers Journal with this week’s farming news.