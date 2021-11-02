Tipp teachers call for guidance on masks for school children

Primary school teachers across Tipperary are calling for a review of the wearing of face masks by school children.

The INTO has questioned whether or not wearing masks would benefit the school community.

They are also calling for the return of contact tracing and the introduction of antigen tests.

INTO rep for Tipperary and Principal of Cahir Boys National School, Brendan Horan, told Tipp Today that these measures would all give a better indication of the number of cases in schools.

He said that now that we are coming towards Christmas, guidance is needed.

“As October has gone on and then into the midterm break, and certainly on our return, we’re looking for the urgent review of the use of face coverings.

“Now, we would never use the word mandatory, but the reality is that we would encourage it if it was of benefit to the school community.

“This is why we’ve gone back to HIQA and we’ve gone back to NPHET and we’ve gone back to public health, looking for a review of the matter, because we would certainly see a benefit, possibly with the older pupils.”

Brendan added that the guidance on mask wearing hasn’t been updated since it was first released over a year ago.