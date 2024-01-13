Tipp TD calls for calming of tensions over Racket Hall

A Tipperary TD has called for a calming of tensions in the discussion over proposed housing of international protection applicants in Roscrea .

Over 300 people attended a demonstration this afternoon against the proposal which could see up to 160 people accommodated at Racket Hall.

Tipperary deputies Michael Lowry, Mattie McGrath and Martin Browne were among those who addressed the crowd, alongside Roscrea Stands Up founder Derek Russell and local election candidate Breandán Ó Conchúir.

Speaking to Tipp FM at the demonstration, Deputy Martin Browne said Roscrea has always been a welcoming place:

“I seriously hope that someone intervenes at a high level to resolve this before something serious out there because no one wants that. Down through the years Roscrea has been a very welcoming town to anybody that has come into it and it would be a pity if something was to happen to put that thing out there that Roscrea isn’t welcoming.”