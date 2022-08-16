Tipp Rose backed as one of the favourites to win 2022 Rose of Tralee

The Tipperary Rose has been backed as one of the favourites to take the crown at the 2022 Rose of Tralee.

Aisling O’Donovan from Fethard is 5/1 in betting odds.

The principal assistant, who brought her fellow competitors to the Premier County over the weekend, is just behind frontrunner Kerry Rose, Édaein O’Connell, who is tipped at 10/3 to win the contest.

She told Tipp Today what it means to her to represent the people of Tipperary in the live show, which will take place on August 23rd.

“I’ll keep the Tipp flag flying very high. We had a ball in Tipperary, it was very special to bring all the girls there during the week and to show off places that are very close to my heart. I went to school in Clonmel, I’m from Fethard, and we got to go out to Cashel then, which is a place where I run regularly. I’m very proud of our county, so I’m thrilled to be doing it.”