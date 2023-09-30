Tipp pharmacy in running for National Store of the Year award

A Tipperary shop is in the running for the National Store of the Year Award.

Retail Excellence – Ireland’s largest representative organization for the retail industry – will reveal the winner during a ceremony at The Galmont Hotel in Galway in November.

Mulligans Pharmacy on Gladstone Street in Clonmel is among the Top 30 Stores in Ireland from which the overall winner will be selected.

The pharmacy – which also has a café and lifestyle store – is located in the old Post Office building in the heart of Clonmel.