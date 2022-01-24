Tipp people urged to get involved in volunteering

People in Tipperary are being urged to consider volunteering as part of their routine this year.

The Tipperary Volunteer Centre in Cashel work with individuals to find volunteering opportunities to suit and also source volunteer skills for organisations.

Manager of the centre, Derek Fanning told Tipp FM that people often think of volunteering as giving away your time or resources, but he feels it’s very rewarding.

“Here at Tipperary Volunteer Centre, we advocate for volunteering being an exchange, so you actually get back more than you give.

“If anything we’ve been taught over the past couple of years, it’s the importance of local service provision, and volunteers enable, all over Tipperary, local service provision, that’s everything from little childcare groups all the way to end of life groups – from the cradle to the grave and here at Tipperary Volunteer Centre, we’re a registered charity and a free service.”

He added that throughout the pandemic, a huge portion of the Tipperary workforce started working from home and these people may be ideally placed to volunteer.

Derek said that admin or IT skills can often be valuable volunteer attributes, combined with people spending less time commuting and having more time for other interests.

To get involved as a volunteer, or if you run an organisation seeking volunteers, get in touch with the Tipperary Volunteer Centre on their website www.tipperaryvolunteercentre.ie or email [email protected].