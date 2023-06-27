Tipp man speaks out about choosing between food and other essentials

A Tipperary man has spoken out about having to choose between food and other essentials, while also mourning his wife.

Michael from Clonmel was speaking to Tipp Today where he revealed that he recently got an ESB Bill for almost 2,700 euro after months of his metre not being read.

He says with a pension of €226 a week he cannot afford to pay the bill, and often can only afford tea and toast for dinner.

During his interview with Fran Curry, Michael said he was hoping someone could help as he was also grappling with funeral costs following the loss of his wife in April:

“I misses her greatly, if my little wife was to come to the door to me and say to me would you like to come back with me to where I am gone I would say give me your hand and then to get this down on top of me, with a funeral to pay for, and I don’t know how I am going to do it, they can cut of the ESB coming into me house so they can, I don’t care.”