A Tipperary man is settling into an 18-day challenge to run the length of Britain.

25-year-old Ben Banaghan from Kiladangan began his 1,400 kilometre journey on Monday, running from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

He’s raising money and awareness for two charities, Mental Health UK and the Roscommon-based charity, Join Our Boys, with the aim of raising a total of a million euro.

The challenge is equal to two marathons a day.

Last year Ben did a charity run from Mizen Head to Malin Head.