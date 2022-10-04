Tipp to the fore at Food and Drink Awards

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards saw ALDI’s Tipperary-based producers take home 15 awards.

At the prize-giving ceremony in Dublin, ALDI was the front-runner, winning 71 awards across the categories at the prize-giving ceremony.

A gold award was given to Cahir-based Oakpark for their maple dry-cured beechwood smoked Irish back rashers, and five gold awards were presented to ABP Cahir for their steaks, rib-eyes, striploin, and rib roasts.

ABP Cahir continued their winning streak in the silver medal category, taking home two more awards for their beef burger and angus rib-eye steak.

Honeyvale Foods in Cahir were bestowed with silver for their dry-cured applewood-smoked half horseshoe ham, as well as Cashel Blue in the Hard Cheese category.

Stapleton’s Bakery in Roscrea won the bronze for their Irish vintage Christmas pudding.