Tipp FM has been shortlisted in two categories for the 2023 IMRO Awards.

‘The 5.45’ has been shortlisted for an award in the local/regional news programme category.

Meanwhile, The ‘American Country Show’ is among the finalists for the Specialist music programme category.

THe IMRO Gala Awards night will be held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Friday 6th October 2023.