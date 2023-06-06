Tipp FM playing its part in Climate Action campaign

Tipp FM is one of the 23 local and regional radio stations taking part in a new climate action audio project.

Ours to Protect is led by the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, funded by Coimisiún na Meán, and will see stations broadcast over 1,200 new and unique programmes over a year – all devoted to climate change and climate action.

Tipp FM will create bespoke programming every week featuring local community, voluntary, NGO and state organisation representatives discussing topics such as the impact of Energy, Travel, Food, Waste and Biodiversity.

John Purcell Chair of the IBI explains what they hope this initiative achieves.

“The IBI represents all of Ireland’s independent radio station, It is fantastic that so many station from all part of the country have come together around the critically important subject of climate change. Ours to Protect builds on the power of our stations as trusted information sources. So we will be equipping listeners with the wealth of practical information on what they can do to play their part in tackling climate change.”

www.ourstoprotect.ie

https://tippfm.com/ours-to-protect/

For a preview of the audio or more information, please contact: [email protected]