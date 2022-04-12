Tipp FM listener calls for more suitable housing for Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees would be better accommodated in old hotels or houses in Tipperary, instead of general purpose buildings.

This was the view of a Tipp FM listener Janet, who has said that the Clonmel Town FC hall is not suitable for housing.

Tipperary County Council have assessed the building and refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine are to be housed there in the interim while longer term arrangements are made.

Janet’s grandson attends the Courage Muay Thai club there and she told Tipp Today that there are surely better places they could go.

“We can see the hall, like there’s no way I could see people living in there, I know we have to find emergency accommodation for them and anything would do and if that’s the case, it has to be.

“But, if that’s the case, it has to do, but if there’s anything else they could do, if the council find old houses and old buildings that might be better, where they’d have bedrooms each for a family.

“Just some privacy, they’re going to have no privacy.”

