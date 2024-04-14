Tipperary Gardai clamp down on drivers clocked doing almost double speed limits

There’s been a clampdown on speeding in Tipperary this weekend with a number of drivers caught doing almost double the limits.

The local Roads Policing Unit were handing out fines in 50kph and 60kph zones at a number of locations on Saturday.

Divers were nabbed for travelling at over 80kph and even over 90kph in a 50kph zone yesterday morning with one clocked at 94kph.

The top speeds detected in a 60kph zone yesterday afternoon were up to 107kph.

One driver that was spotted speeding was also found to have cancelled their insurance

They had their car seized and are facing a day in court.