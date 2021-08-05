Tipp Covid rate 7th lowest in the country

There have been 381 cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary over the last fortnight, according to latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The total gives the county a 14-day incidence rate of 239 cases per 100,000 people – the 7th lowest total of any county.

It’s lower than the national 14-day rate of 370, while Donegal has the highest infection rate in Ireland at 796 per 100,000 people.

In the hospitals, the number of patients with Covid-19 has risen further to 193 – the highest total since mid-April.

This includes 30 people in ICUs across the country, according to the HSE.