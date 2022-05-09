Tipp accounted for just 4% of marriages in Ireland last year

Nearly 700 marriages took place in Tipperary last year.

680 opposite sex couples tied the knot in 2021 while 12 same sex couples said “I Do” last year.

The Central Statistics Office shows six male and eight female couples got married in Tipp.

Of the 680 opposite sex couples married in the county in 2021 344 had a Catholic ceremony, 9 were Church of Ireland, 45 were the Spiritualist Union of Ireland, 79 were the Humanist Association while there were 177 Civil Marriages.

In all the CSO recorded 16,717 marriages in Ireland last year including a total of 500 same sex marriages.