Thurles Christmas Skyfest cancelled due to weather concerns

The weather has put paid to the Thurles Christmas Skyfest.

The organisers had planned an afternoon of festivities in the Town Park today including Santa’s Grotto, funfair rides, Christmas stalls.

The event was to culminate with a fireworks display at 6pm.

However committee member Jim Ryan says it has to be safety first:

“This is a really hard and tough decision made by the committee but we have been looking at the weather forecast practically every hour over the last day or two and unfortunately the storm is giving really windy conditions which has made it a health and safety risk.

“So we’ve made the tough decision to cancel this year’s Thurles Christmas Skyfest. On behalf of the committee we’d just like to apologise to everybody for the short notice but obviously health and safety is a priority.”