Three schools granted licenses for swimming pool at Templemore Garda College

Three local schools have been granted licenses for the use of the swimming pool at the Garda College in Templemore.

There has been a long campaign spearheaded by members of the community and the We Just Want to Swim Templemore group to re-gain access to the facility.

They have carried out a number of protests, sought support from local representatives and met with the Taoiseach and Ministers in an attempt to see swimming lessons resume.

This evening Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed to Tipp FM that the OPW on request from the Garda Authorities has now approved and signed licences for the use of the pool for St. Joseph’s N.S Templemore, St. Colmcilles’s N.S. and Drom N.S.