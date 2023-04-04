The 5.45 – Una Burns Head of Advocacy and Comms at Novas

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news , The 5.45 :

The eviction ban has been widely discussed at this stage by all sides of the political sphere in Ireland, however, away from politicking what is happening in Tipperary to try and make more accommodation available and actual house people?

Novas is a voluntary organisation and Approved Housing Body working in Tipperary with people primarily who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Their aim is to provide a range of services and accommodation for marginalised households.

Sheila Naughton heard from their Head of Advocacy and Communications Una Burns about what their work in the Premier County – and asked about their current project in Stradavoher in Thurles.

You can hear the full interview here :