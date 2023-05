A local youth group say it is important for young people to be involved in their community.

Teen Cave in Cahir, who recently organised their first Dawn Walk in aid of mental health programmes in the area, are finding new ways to support others in the town.

Today from 2pm until 5pm they are assisting at a Bric-a-Brac sale at the Cahir Community Hall.

All donations for the items bought will be given directly to Barnardos and they are encouraging people to come out and support this afternoon.