Teddy bears, and cans of redbull some of the items stolen during Mid-Tipp theft

Teddy bears, coffee pods, and cans of redbull were just some of the items stolen during a theft in Mid-Tipp.

Gardaí in Templemore arrested two people following the theft from a local shop during which an array of items were taken.

In a picture posted on social media they show dozens of soft toys, miniature cars, footballs, and even water wipes.

The offenders were apprehended and all property was recovered and returned to the owner.

The culprits were brought to Thurles Garda Station where they were charged to appear at Thurles District Court.