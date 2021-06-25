Locals strongly oppose mast plans for South Tipp village

Proposals for a telecommunications mast have drawn more than sixty objections from locals in New Inn.

The 15 metre high structure planned by Eircom Limited is for their existing site at Graigue in the village.

The company says the mast is needed for them to meet their requirements in relation to the mobile phone signal and broadband service to New Inn.

Cathy Moloney lives near the proposed site – she says a more suitable location should be found for the development.

“We all use broadband – I’ve children, I’ve grandchildren – the community uses it, businesses, I’ve no problem with that.”

“But they should look for alternative sites – not to place it in the middle of a village beside a residential property.”

“Unfortunately if this goes ahead there’s nothing to stop people renting space on that new structure and we’ll be flooded with dishes.”