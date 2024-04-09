Tap water safe to drink again as Boil Water Notice lifted in Roscrea area

The tap water has been passed safe to drink again for almost 6,000 homes and businesses in the Roscrea area.

A Boil Water Notice on Roscrea Regional and Shinrone/Brosna Public Water Supplies has been lifted with immediate effect.

It’s been in place since last Friday due to poor water quality and elevated levels of ammonia in the Little Brosna River.

5,900 families and business across north Tipperary and into Co Offaly had to boil their water before drinking, brushing teeth, or washing food that wasn’t going to be cooked over the weekend.

But Uisce Éireann says it’s now fine to go back to normal use.

The notice impacted customers in Roscrea town and surrounds, Glenbeha, Camlin, Scart, Gortmulin, Thesheehys, Derrymore, Racket Hall, Monaincha, Pintown, Irby, Borris and surrounding areas in County Tipperary. In County Offaly, customers in Cooleeshill, Killavilla, Whitepark, Sheehane, Cloonagh, Shinrone Village, Brosna, Dungar and surrounding areas were also impacted by this Boil Water Notice.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible and following satisfactory water samples, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

Uisce Eireann’s Colin Cunningham acknowledged the impact of the notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while we worked to lift the notice.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice as quickly as possible.

“We are grateful to our customers, elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the boil water notice in recent days.”